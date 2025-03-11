In recent days, Yango has become aware of serious allegations circulating on social media regarding misconduct involving drivers using our platform. These claims would constitute clear violations of Yango’s strict protocols and safety guidelines and we take these matters very seriously.

However, we have not received any official complaints via our official channels nor notification or inquiries from law enforcement authorities regarding formal complaints or active investigations related to these claims. It is also important to note that as of today, 99.9% of trips on Yango are complaint-free, reflecting the overall safety and reliability of our service.

Yango strongly condemns any unlawful behavior that compromises passenger safety. We urge anyone with genuine concerns or incidents to report them directly to us via our official support lines or to the relevant authorities so that appropriate legal action can be taken.

Yango remains fully committed to cooperating with authorities and providing all necessary support whenever required.

We also encourage passengers to utilize the in-app Support Center to report any issues before, during, or after their ride. Safety is a shared responsibility, and Yango has

implemented an array of safety measures comprehensive of over 25 safety features, including:

– Real-time trip monitoring for enhanced security.

– An SOS button and trip-sharing features to ensure users feel safe throughout their journey.

– A free and comprehensive ride insurance that covers an array of incidents of unforeseen circumstances

At the same time, we urge social media users to share only verified and factual information,

as misinformation can harm the livelihoods of honest drivers who rely on ride-hailing services.

Yango remains unwavering in its commitment to providing a safe, reliable, and transparent

service while adhering strictly to Pakistan’s laws and regulations. Our focus is and will always be on ensuring the best and safest ride-hailing experience for all our users.