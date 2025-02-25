ISLAMABAD, February 25: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Yango International team visiting Pakistan held a meeting at CCP in Islamabad to discuss Yango’s ride-hailing, delivery and more services to be offered on digital platforms in Pakistan.

In the meeting, chaired by Mr. Salman Amin (Member, Office of International Affairs) and attended by Mr. Mikhail Voronin (Head of Antitrust and Platform Regulation), Mr. Andrey Zakataev (Head of International Antitrust Practice) from Yango International, along with Director, Nutshell Communications, presented an overview of Yango’s global operations, highlighting its presence in 37 countries and a user base exceeding 150 million. The presentation also outlined Yango’s three-tiered ride-hailing model which ensures seamless mobility solutions for customers.

Mr. Salman Amin appreciated the entrance of international players like Yango in relevant market in Pakistan. He highlighted that in view of the services and products now increasingly offered globally on digital platforms, therefore the importance of consumer protection and transparency in digital marketing practices has increased significantly for the regulator as well as market players. He reaffirmed CCP’s commitment for fostering a competitive, open and fair marketplace, recognizing Yango’s entry likely to enhance fair competition in relevant market which will benefit consumers and economy alike. He also appreciated that with new players one can expect more consumer choices, accelerating digital transformation, attracting foreign investment and bringing in more expertise, products and services in Pakistan.

The discussion also emphasized the potential of Yango Bazaar and Yango Delivery in expanding Pakistan’s digital commerce landscape. It was discussed that these services have significant growth potential in Pakistan’s market due to large customer base. Yango assured that it remains committed to upholding fair business practices and will implement necessary safeguards to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and deter any deceptive claims on its digital platforms He appreciated the facilitative role CCP is playing in fostering fair competition and checking any entry barriers in relevant markets.

The CCP is committed for promoting competition by preventing anti-competitive practices, fostering a level playing field and advocating for pro-competitive environment to create an open, fair and transparent marketplace. The improvement in Pakistan’s competition index is likely to induce more international and local players like Yango to invest in the country and contribute in the overall economic growth trajectory of Pakistan.