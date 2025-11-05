* New personalized safety checklists designed for passengers to see the status of implemented security measures during their rides.

* Automatically reminds users to turn on special features like sharing the route with trusted contact or updating profile information, and demonstrates the current status of the ride and its safety level.

Karachi, November 5, 2025 — Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has introduced an updated safety flow in its application in Pakistan. The update integrates personalized safety checklists, enabling passengers to view the current status of implemented security measures during their rides, and a brand new safety center with security tips before and during the journey. The update will gradually become available for all users in the near future.

Pre-trip checklist: steps to make trips more convenient and safer

The new safety center displays a list of required measures for passengers, which includes reading onboarding materials, filling in personal information, adding trusted contacts, taking a selfie, or updating their email.

If anything from the list is missing, the application will mark this item and prompt the user to take the necessary action and fill the gap. Passengers can learn more about standards for partner drivers, how to get help in case of a conflict or an accident and learn more about each security feature in one click. The main screen always contains quick access buttons for SOS-signal and support in case of any emergency.

“Safety is our highest priority at Yango, and we believe it’s essential not only to implement robust safety measures and security technologies, but also to make them visible and transparent to every user. With our new personalized safety checklists and updates, passengers can now see exactly what we’re doing to protect them at every stage of their trip — from the moment they book to the end of the ride,” says Miral Sharif, Country Manager for Yango Pakistan.

Safety status became more visible during the rides

The new safety center shows the current status of the journey and indicates which safety check-ups and features are implemented. The factors that are considered while calculating the security level include:

Latest driver identification check. Partner drivers are required to upload photographs of the front and back of their driver’s license, along with a selfie holding the license. The system compares these details with the information in the driver’s profile. Drivers cannot take orders unless this process is completed.

Speeding control. Yango Ride app uses GPS to track a driver’s route and determine the speed. This speed is then compared to the maximum speed allowed on that section, according to data from the navigator used to build the route.

Driving style control. The driving behavior monitoring system helps drivers to drive safely. It processes data from accelerometers and gyroscopes in the partner driver’s smartphones and detects sudden changes in acceleration, deceleration, and maneuvering. After each episode of unsafe driving, a warning is sent to the partner driver asking them to drive more carefully. If the partner driver ignores the warnings, access to the service may be restricted.

In-ride Insurance. Both the passenger and the partner drivers are fully insured during the active Yango rides, making the journey safer for both the parties, in case of any accidents on the road.

Safety is one of the main areas of focus for the Yango Ride service. Over 30 special features are available for both passengers and partner drivers before, during, and after the ride. These features include speed and driving style monitoring, the ability to share routes and trip details with trusted contacts, a quick access to SOS numbers in case of an emergency, and others.