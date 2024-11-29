KARACHI, November, 2024: Yango Ride, the international ride-hailing service and part of global tech company Yango Group, has joined hands with oladoc, Pakistan’s leading digital healthcare platform, for a pioneering initiative. Through the collaboration, oladoc will offer premium healthcare services to both Yango’s partner’s drivers and passengers with free subscription access to the oladoc platform. This will lead to facilitating greater accessibility to vital healthcare services.

This partnership aligns with the growing global demand for telemedicine services, which surged significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report by Rock Health, 80% of people have used telemedicine at least once, with a notable increase in adoption among underserved groups such as older adults and those in rural areas. Additionally, 74% of millennials now prefer teleconsultations over in-person appointments for the convenience and immediacy they offer (Now Health International, 2023).

As part of this initiative, Yango passengers and partner’s drivers will have the opportunity to subscribe for free to oladoc’s extensive range of healthcare solutions, including booking appointments with top doctors, accessing online consultations, and managing their healthcare needs through a convenient and user-friendly platform. The partnership is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible healthcare solutions, particularly among busy commuters and partner’s drivers who often struggle to find time for medical appointments.

For Yango, this partnership represents a step forward in enhancing the overall well-being of its partner’s drivers and passengers by offering them access to quality healthcare services. “By partnering with oladoc, we are ensuring that both our partner’s drivers and passengers can easily access healthcare when they need it most,” said Miral Sharif, Country Manager, Yango Pakistan. “This is just one of the many ways we are working to improve the lives of those in our community.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Yango and extend our healthcare services to the partner’s drivers and passengers,” said Abid Zuberi, CEO at oladoc. “This partnership aligns with our mission to expand healthcare accessibility across Pakistan through innovative solutions, and we are confident it will make a real difference in the lives of many.”

The integration of healthcare services with a ride-hailing platform marks a new frontier in digital convenience and well-being, setting a precedent for future partnerships across industries. This is not the first time that Yango has taken an initiative to ensure safety and well-being of partner’s drivers and passengers. Recently, Yango launched free Ride Insurance, in collaboration with Waada, a leading Insurtech company in Pakistan. This initiative ensured that both passengers and drivers benefit from enhanced security during their journeys, further demonstrating Yango’s commitment to the safety of all concerned parties.

Sign up for oladoc through Yango today to conveniently unlock access to premium healthcare services, available to both Yango’s partner’s drivers and users. For more information about the partnership and to subscribe, visit https://oladoc.com/.

