Yango Pakistan & Al Meezan Investments collaborate to offer Shariah-compliant investment solutions designed to uplift drivers and couriers, promoting inclusive growth within Pakistan’s mobility sector

The partnership will promote financial literacy, long-term savings, and investment awareness among partner’s drivers and couriers using the Yango platform, enabling them be more in control of their financial future

The investment portfolio encompasses a wide array of categories, designed to meet diverse financial goals and needs.

KARACHI – December 18th, 2025: Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Meezan Investments, Pakistan’s Largest Asset Management Company, aimed at promoting financial literacy, long-term savings, and investment awareness among its partner’s drivers.

Through this collaboration, Yango will facilitate access for partner drivers and couriers to Shariah-compliant investment solutions, allowing them to invest their earnings in a structured and informed manner. The initiative is designed to help couriers and drivers plan for important life goals, whether it’s purchasing a home, funding education, supporting family milestones, starting a business, or any other personal aspiration by smartly investing and compounding their income over time.

The initiative will be supported through in-app communication, on-ground financial literacy sessions, and monthly engagement events where Al Meezan’s advisors will interact directly with drivers and couriers. In addition, they will gain access to professional investment advisors from Al Meezan, who will guide them in building personalized portfolios based on individual goals and risk appetite.

As part of the partnership, partner drivers and couriers that use Yango app will be able to open investment accounts without any hassle as part of the corporate plan under this partnership.

Speaking about the initiative, Miral Sharif, Country Head at Yango Pakistan said, “It is extremely important for us to ensure partner drivers and couriers’ financial well-being. This partnership goes beyond daily earnings by enabling them to think long-term, build savings, and work toward their personal goals with confidence. By collaborating with Al Meezan Investments, we are empowering drivers and couriers with the tools, knowledge, and guidance needed to make informed financial decisions.”

Mr. Talha Anwar, Chief Sales & Distribution Officer at Al Meezan Investments, stated, “Financial planning should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their profession. Through this partnership, we aim to equip Yango’s community with the knowledge and guidance needed to invest responsibly and build a secure financial future in line with Shariah principles.”

This is a part of Yango’s vision of improving the quality of life of its drivers and couriers by empowering them to be in complete control of how they work on the platform but also how they manage their finances in the long-term.