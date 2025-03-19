ISLAMABAD, March 19th, 2025: Yango Group, a global tech company bringing advanced technology to local communities, has launched Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund designed to empower promising startups across Pakistan, LATAM, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENA, and other high-growth regions where the company has a presence. Yango Ventures aims to foster Pakistani innovations and entrepreneurial growth by providing both capital and leveraging its extensive experience and network, creating opportunities for Pakistani startups to scale effectively. This support is designed to help them generate sustainable impact within their communities.

“We’re more than a tech company; we are an ecosystem committed to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group. “At Yango Group, we believe that technology is not just about innovation — it’s a catalyst for tangible progress. Through Yango Ventures, we’re sharing our expertise and network to help startups scale, thrive, and drive meaningful change in their communities. Our mission is simple: let people grow with us. By supporting local talent with the right tools and resources, we aim to foster sustainable business growth and contribute to resilient, inclusive economies across the globe.”

Yango Ventures focuses on early-stage startups, from Seed to Series B, in the O2O (Online-to-Offline), B2B SaaS, and FinTech sectors. While it starts with an initial fund of $20 million, the corporate venture fund is designed for scalability, with plans to expand its capital base in the near future alongside the growing entrepreneurial ecosystems in dynamic, high-growth markets. By investing in regions where Yango Group has a strong presence, Yango Ventures seeks to support tech-driven solutions that promote digitalization and stimulate economic development.

The board of experts behind Yango Ventures comprises a diverse team with deep expertise in transforming B2B SaaS and B2C technology into impactful services across various industries worldwide. The team has successfully developed and scaled platforms and products in sectors such as mobility, entertainment, fintech, AI, and beyond, both within the company and externally.

Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan, added: “Pakistan has an incredible pool of untapped entrepreneurial talent, and we are excited to see how Yango Ventures will nurture startups in Pakistan and the MENAP region. By providing early-stage support and access to our vast network, we can help these entrepreneurs overcome the challenges they face and drive innovation that impacts not just their businesses but the broader economy as well.”

Yango Ventures is part of Yango Group’s broader strategy to empower entrepreneurs and drive digital transformation globally. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge technology, business expertise, and a commitment to local ecosystems, creating sustainable growth opportunities for people across diverse markets. Across different regions, we organize networking events for professionals to exchange ideas, partner with educational institutions, and host events that give future innovators practical skills.

For more information about Yango Ventures, visit: LinkedIn