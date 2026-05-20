BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the strong partnership between their countries during talks in Beijing on Wednesday.

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China welcomed Putin with an honour guard and gun salute at the Great Hall of the People. Children also waved Chinese and Russian flags during the ceremony.

The two leaders later planned private discussions over tea.

Xi, Putin Praise Strategic Cooperation

During the meeting, Xi said China and Russia should strengthen long-term strategic cooperation.

He also urged both countries to support a “more just and reasonable” global governance system.

Chinese state media quoted Xi as saying political trust and coordination had deepened relations between Beijing and Moscow.

Putin described the partnership as a model of modern international relations.

He also said Russia remained a reliable energy supplier despite instability in the Middle East.

In addition, Putin invited Xi to visit Russia next year.

Xi Criticises Unilateral Policies

Xi warned against “unilateral and hegemonic countercurrents.” Observers viewed the remarks as criticism of the United States.

The meeting took place days after US President Donald Trump visited China.

Trump left Beijing without major progress on key issues, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts believe China and Russia wanted to showcase the strength of their alliance after Trump’s visit.

Energy Cooperation Gains Importance

Russia has depended more heavily on China since the Ukraine war began in 2022.

Western sanctions also pushed Moscow closer to Beijing.

Meanwhile, Middle East tensions have disrupted oil and gas supplies. As a result, Russia sees an opportunity to expand energy exports to China.

Analysts believe Putin may seek progress on the proposed “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline.

The pipeline would connect Russia and China through Mongolia.

It could also reduce China’s dependence on Middle Eastern sea routes.

China Urges Ceasefire in Middle East

China and Russia appear to have different priorities regarding the Middle East conflict.

Russia has benefited from rising oil prices caused by regional instability.

However, China wants the conflict resolved quickly.

Beijing relies heavily on global shipping routes for trade and energy imports.

During the talks, Xi called further escalation “inadvisable.”

He also urged all sides to support an immediate ceasefire.

China-Russia Ties Continue to Grow

Relations between Beijing and Moscow have strengthened since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Western countries isolated Russia after the invasion. Consequently, Moscow increased economic and diplomatic cooperation with China.

Xi had previously welcomed Putin as an “old friend” during his 2025 visit to Beijing.

Analysts say both countries now view their partnership as stable and strategically important.