Karachi – 22 July, 2025 – As countries around the world accelerate the shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Pakistan is gradually aligning itself with global trends through policy direction and growing consumer interest in electric vehicles. The government’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving urban air quality, has already opened the door to electric mobility.

Global manufacturers are increasingly looking at Pakistan as the next frontier. The introduction of the country’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) pickup to serve as a stepping stone, showcases a prime example of this interest. PHEVs are ideally placed to provide a worthy introduction to the benefits that electric driving has to offer. At a recent experiential workshop in Karachi, BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company became the first auto player to initiate this conversation, inviting automotive experts, media representatives, and industry stakeholders to share their Super DM Plug-in Hybrid Technology platform, using the BYD Shark 6 PHEV pickup as the showcase vehicle.

The event marked the formal introduction of BYD’s proprietary Dual Mode (DM) Super Hybrid platform to the local market. Rather than simply combining electric and petrol power like a traditional hybrid, this system prioritizes electric drive and uses the engine as an efficient range extender. In effect, the vehicle behaves more like an EV, while maintaining the backup assurance of fuel for longer journeys.

According to Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan, the company’s Dual Mode architecture has been under development for over two decades. “We launched the world’s first mass-produced PHEV back in 2008,” he shared. “With a vertically integrated supply chain and constant R&D, we’ve built a platform that’s both intelligent and efficient. The engine only activates when it’s needed, making long-distance travel stress-free.”

The system, which BYD introduced globally with the F3DM, the world’s first mass-produced PHEV, has undergone over 20 years of continuous development. Under the Super Dual Mode Hybrid Platform, the vehicle combines a large-capacity power battery with a high-efficiency Xiaoyun 1.5L naturally aspirated engine, which offers an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 46.06%*, a benchmark among mass-produced hybrid engines.

Participants were also given an in-depth look at the technological components of the system, including the Blade Battery, a proprietary battery unit developed in-house by BYD for higher safety, longevity, and thermal stability. Integrated into BYD’s Electric Hybrid System (EHS), the platform delivers fast power response and near-instant torque, creating a smooth driving experience as a pure EV.

The BYD Shark 6, introduced not just as Pakistan’s first PHEV pickup but also a category-defining product. The pickup delivers a combined range of 800 kilometers and fuel efficiency of up to 50 kilometers per liter (Combined fuel consumption – SOC 25%-100% (km/l)) through a 29.58 kWh battery delivering 436 HP and 650 Nm of torque, making it the fastest, most powerful pickup in the local market.

Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales and Strategy at BYD Pakistan, explained how PHEVs redefine the hybrid driving experience. “This isn’t about incremental improvement, it’s a leap,” he said. “The electric motor does the heavy lifting. The combustion engine exists to support, not lead. That distinction changes the entire driving dynamic, especially for urban users who are increasingly looking for smarter and cleaner options.”

He further highlighted that the fundamental difference between PHEVs and traditional hybrids (HEVs) is that while HEVs rely mainly on the petrol engine and recharge their batteries through their engine or by regenerative braking, PHEVs come equipped with a larger battery that can be charged externally. This allows them to offer both greater fuel efficiency and environmental benefits without compromising range. They also provide the capability to drive solely on the battery, with an extended range, operating as a pure electric vehicle.

In terms of real-world application, the BYD Shark 6, which uses the Dual Mode off-road (DMO) plug-in hybrid platform, can cut tailpipe CO? emissions by as much as 62%*, a notable figure in congested cities like Karachi and Lahore, where transport emissions dominate the smog equation. Beyond its environmental benefits, the vehicle also delivers an exceptional driving experience for adventure seekers with multiple terrain modes, including Mud, Snow, and Sand, ensuring complete control across diverse landscapes.

While the Shark 6 was the centerpiece during the event, the larger focus remained on how PHEVs could play a transformative role in Pakistan’s mobility ecosystem. These vehicles are bound to offer a transitional route for consumers seeking a balance of performance, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

The workshop served as a precursor to a broader shift in the local automotive conversation, away from legacy models and toward cleaner alternatives. As one panelist aptly put it, “This is not just about introducing a vehicle; it’s about introducing a mindset.”

With BYD positioning Pakistan as a key regional market and setting up its local production plant, the groundwork is being laid for a future where plug-in hybrid electric vehicles serve as a key option for widespread NEV adoption in the country.