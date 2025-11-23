USA : The comic book Superman No. 1, published in 1939, has become the world’s most expensive comic book after selling for a record amount. The comic book issue was auctioned for $9.12 million. Previously, this honor was held by Action Comics No. 1 in 2024, which was sold for $6 million. According to Heritage Auctions, this rare comic was found by a Northern California family while cleaning out their late mother’s attic, stored in a cardboard box with old newspapers. When this historic issue was sent to CGC, the world’s largest third-party grading service, it was given an astonishing grade of 9 out of 10. This is the best-preserved copy of Superman #1 to date. This copy is one of only seven issues to be graded 6.0 or above. This excellent grading and rare condition made it the world’s most expensive comic book, selling for a record price at auction on Thursday.

