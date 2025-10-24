Karachi, October 24, 2025: The Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, in collaboration with Rotary International District 3271, ILMA University Apparel Zone, Platinum Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd., Urdu Academy Sindh, Honest Foods and others partners, organized a comprehensive Health, Polio Vaccination, Oral Hygiene, and Mental Health Camp at Nasir Colony, Korangi, Karachi reaffirming a shared commitment to improving community health, hygiene awareness, and public welfare.

The camp was inaugurated by Mr. Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, Rotary International Director (2022–24); Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar & Director Sustainability, ILMA University and Secretary SMARTCON 2026, Rotary International District 3271; Mr. Waqar Ahmed Shaikh, COO Rapido and Secretary DISCON 2027, Rotary International District 3271; Mr. Shahzad Sabir, CEO Anjarwala Group, District Polio Chair (2025–26) and District Governor (2026–27), Rotary International District 3271; Mr. Zahid Hameed, CEO Apparel Zone and Senior Vice President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI); PDG. Irfan Qureshi, Member National Polio Plus Committee; and Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, Senior Vice President, National Bank of Pakistan and Past President, Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, Dr. Syed Naveed Manzoor, President, Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, and Mr. Waseem Ahmed, Director, Honest Food.

Their participation reflected the unified commitment of academia, industry, and humanitarian organizations toward promoting public health, vaccination awareness, and community well-being. The event was efficiently coordinated by Deputy Director, ILMA University, Mr. Rana Faisal, whose efforts ensured smooth execution and active student involvement throughout the initiative.

The successful organization of the camp was made possible through the valuable support of other partners including Wakf Holdings, District Health Office Korangi, Kumak Pakistan, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Bites & Braces Dental Clinic, Tarbiyat, Rapido, Mental Health Committee and Oral Health Committee. Their contributions were instrumental in providing professional expertise, logistical support, and community engagement.

The camp featured three dedicated sections — Polio Vaccination, Oral Health, and Mental Health & Hygiene — each designed to provide targeted healthcare services, screenings, and awareness sessions for the local residents of Korangi Creek. More than 200 children aged between one and five years were successfully vaccinated against polio, marking a significant contribution to Pakistan’s ongoing vaccination drive. Parents attended interactive sessions on preventive healthcare, oral hygiene practices, and mental well-being, facilitated by healthcare professionals and expert volunteers. A team of 20 ILMA University volunteers also played an integral role in registration, crowd management, and awareness activities, exemplifying the university’s dedication to social responsibility and civic engagement.

Throughout the event, children received vaccinations, dental checkups, mental health assessments, and hygiene kits, while parents benefited from consultations, counseling, and educational resources. This collective effort created a lasting impact on hundreds of individuals, fostering a culture of preventive healthcare, wellness, and community cooperation toward a healthier and polio-free society.