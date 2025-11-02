World Culture Festival 2025 Day Three Showcases Artistic Diversity Through Performances and Workshops, Talks and Dance Performance.

Karachi: The third day of the festival began with an Open Mic session and featured discussions, performances, and workshops covering various artistic disciplines, including dance, music, theatre, and fine arts.

Artists from across the world, including Congo, France, Syria, Belgium, Romania, and Kosovo, shared their cultural experiences and artistic perspectives. A special discussion was also held on the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the creative industries, where participants emphasized that art remains a universal language connecting people across borders.

Performers from Congo expressed their joy, saying, “When we decided to come to Pakistan, people questioned our choice, but after arriving here, we realized it was the right decision. Meeting artists from all over the world in Pakistan has been a wonderful experience.”

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said, “We launched the World Culture Festival for the youth. We want to see our city vibrant and full of life. Every day at 4 PM, we screen films open to the public through free registration. I have brought artists from around the world in painting, theatre, music, and dance to connect with you. For 40 days, this festival will keep Karachi alive with color and creativity. We work for Pakistan and its flag.”

He also announced that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform at the festival in a free concert open to the public.

As part of the event’s “United States Focus” segment, five short films, Apni Hi Dhun (Rhythm of our own) , An arrow held back, Shadows, Two Rivers, and Caravana were screened to a packed audience of film enthusiasts.

A music masterclass was conducted by renowned Belgium musician Lucy Tasker and Pakistani artist Ahsan Bari, where students from the Arts Council Music Academy were taught improvisational techniques. Lucy Tasker encouraged the participants to embrace joy in their art, saying, “We shouldn’t always be serious. I often experiment with my instruments at home without knowing what I’m doing, but that’s when creativity flows. I even recreate the sounds of birds through my instruments.” She also expressed her desire to perform with the students of the Arts Council Music Academy.

French musician Zakaria Haffar led an engaging vocal workshop that included a song dating back over 500 years.

The evening concluded with a dazzling “Dance Night” featuring Mani Chao from Pakistan performing with students of SOVAPA, energetic street dancers from Congo, a mesmerising act by Ballet Beyond Borders (multinational ), and Haraka from Morocco, all of whom captivated the audience with their spectacular cultural performances and received thunderous applause.