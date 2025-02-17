Karachi (17 February 2025) – Aman Pracha, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), welcomed the visit of the high-level delegation of 9 Executive Directors from the World Bank Group to Pakistan after 20 years. He stated that this visit opens up strong prospects for discussions on economic development projects, investment opportunities, and the implementation strategy of the recently approved $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the next decade.

Aman Pracha mentioned that the visit would likely lead to the formulation of a strategy for effectively implementing the economic development projects, investment opportunities, and the $40 billion CPF for the coming decade. He also highlighted that meetings with business leaders, educational institutions, and various sectors of civil society during the visit would have positive effects and further contribute to the country’s economic improvement.

He said that the $40 billion investment under the Country Partnership Framework is highly encouraging. The $20 billion investment in Pakistan’s private sector under IFC will boost the national economy, while projects in health, education, youth development, and social sectors will lead to new milestones of growth.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approach of prioritizing investment and partnerships over loans, calling it a guarantee for Pakistan’s development. He emphasized that the country’s economy is currently on a growth trajectory, and the complete credit for the improvement of the national economy goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.