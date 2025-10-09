Workers’ Remittances in September 2025.

• Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$ 3.2 billion during September 2025.

• In terms of growth, remittances increased by 11.3 percent on y/y basis.

• Cumulatively, with an inflow of US$ 9.5 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 8.4 percent during first quarter of FY26 compared to US$ 8.8 billion received during the same period last year.

• Remittances inflows during September 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$750.9 million), United Arab Emirates (US$677.1 million), United Kingdom (US$454.8 million) and United States of America (US$269.0 million).