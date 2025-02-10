Karachi : Workers’ Remittances in January 2025,

• Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$ 3.0 billion during January 2025, reflecting a y/y growth of 25.2 percent.

• Cumulatively, during Jul-Jan FY25 workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$ 20.8 billion, compared to US$ 15.8 billion during Jul-Jan FY24, depicting a growth of 31.7 percent.

• Remittances inflows during January 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($728.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($621.7 million), United Kingdom ($443.6 million) and United States of America ($298.5 million).