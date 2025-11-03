Faisalabad : Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Women Entrepreneur Division, in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), successfully organized the capacity building seminar under the Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program in Faisalabad.

The initiative aimed to enhance the participation of women-led enterprises in international trade by strengthening their understanding of digital tools, export compliance, and sustainable business practices. The event gathered women entrepreneurs from Faisalabad’s textile, apparel, services, and food sectors, offering them an opportunity to learn about cross-border trade mechanisms, documentation processes, financial access, and the integration of green and ethical principles into business growth.

Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain, Vice President FPCCI, graced the event as the Chief Guest. She noted that women entrepreneurs represent an untapped force in Pakistan’s trade potential and urged them to adopt innovative and sustainable approaches to reach international buyers. Afterwards, the training commenced featuring multiple expert consultants. Mr. Aadil Majeed Malik, Tradeverse Expert, demonstrated PSW’s digital trade platform, explaining its core functionalities, navigation tools, and how users can access critical trade-related data. He also detailed payment mechanisms, logistics coordination, and customs processes relevant to cross-border digital trade.

Ms. Rabia Aamir, Trainer for International Marketing and Branding, delivered an interactive session on modern marketing strategies and global brand visibility, equipping participants with tools to strengthen their digital presence. Ms. Gulalai Khan, Financial Literacy & Access to Finance Trainer, guided participants through essential principles of financial management, credit planning, and capital growth for sustainable enterprise expansion.

At the close of the event, all participants received certificates of completion and were awarded a one-week free PSW subscription, enabling them to further explore the platform and apply their newly gained skills in real trade scenarios. By bringing this initiative to Faisalabad, TDAP and PSW reaffirmed their joint vision of developing export-ready, digitally skilled, and sustainability-driven women entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s trade diversification and inclusive economic development.