MUZAFFARGARH: A woman TikToker has been arrested in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, over allegations of sharing blasphemous content on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred in Jatoi Tehsil two days ago. A local resident filed a complaint against the woman, accusing her of posting blasphemous content on her TikTok status. The complainant recorded the alleged content and submitted it as evidence to the police.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Sections 295-A and 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). These laws pertain to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments and insult religious beliefs.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan confirmed the arrest, stating that the woman had been taken into custody two days ago. On Friday, a court sent her on judicial remand.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter while legal proceedings move forward.