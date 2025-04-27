Karachi : The “Woman of Impact Awards 2025” was successfully held today at the Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Auditorium, Liaquat Memorial National Library, Karachi.

The event celebrated inspiring women and their outstanding achievements across various fields.

Guests were welcomed warmly by the organizing team of Wisdom Tree Apex Skill Institute (WASI).

Founder Mehreen Mushtaq Kazi delivered an inspiring opening speech emphasizing women empowerment.

Several women leaders and achievers were honored with awards for their remarkable contributions.

Motivational talks and success stories filled the afternoon with positivity and inspiration.

The audience appreciated the heart-touching stories shared by the award recipients.

The ceremony also featured live performances and a networking session among guests.

The event concluded with a note of gratitude to all participants and supporters.

Overall, it was a memorable and motivating celebration of women’s strength and impact.