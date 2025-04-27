Karachi: The “Woman of Impact Awards 2025” was successfully held at the Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Auditorium, Liaquat Memorial National Library, Karachi, celebrating the inspiring achievements of women across various fields. Organized by Wisdom Tree Apex Skill Institute (WASI), the event began with a warm welcome from the organizing team, followed by an inspiring speech by founder Mehreen Mushtaq Kazi, who emphasized the importance of women empowerment. The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Barrister Shahida Jameel and attended by several prominent personalities. Special guests, including Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Shariq Jamal, Saad Bin Aziz, Akbar Khan, Fida Hussain, Ghulam Yasin, Junaid Khan, Nikhat Shakel Khan, Shajeel Ahmed Khan, and Erum Arshad, added prestige to the event with their presence. Many well-known actors and actresses, including Yogi Wajahat, Sunger, and Anina Fida, were also in attendance. The main sponsors of the event included National Bank, Siz Water, Quice, Salman Food Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Shandar Masala, H&A E-Store, Rose Education Society, and Farhan Essa. Throughout the afternoon, award recipients shared emotional and motivational success stories, leaving the audience deeply moved. The event also featured live performances, including a performance by M Juman Son, and a special hi-tea session, offering guests opportunities for networking and celebration. The event concluded with a heartfelt note of gratitude to all participants and supporters, marking it as a memorable and uplifting tribute to women’s strength and impact.