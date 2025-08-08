Advertisements

FAISALABAD: A woman named Aqsa has been arrested by Faisalabad police for allegedly filing a false gang-rape complaint, according to ARY News.

Initially, Aqsa had accused four men — including Adnan and Danish — of sexually assaulting her. However, during court proceedings, she withdrew her allegations and declined to undergo a DNA test, prompting suspicions about the credibility of her claims.

Police investigations later revealed that Aqsa had reportedly received Rs. 500,000 from the accused in return for retracting her statement. Additionally, authorities discovered that she had submitted a fake CNIC and provided false personal details during the inquiry.

While Aqsa has been taken into custody, her alleged accomplices, Naveed and Sajid, managed to escape outside the court premises. A formal case has been registered against them under the Anti-Rape Act at the People’s Colony Police Station.

Law enforcement is continuing efforts to apprehend the fugitives and further investigate the alleged misuse of rape laws.

In a separate case in Karachi, police apprehended a suspect linked to the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Khokhrapar. The incident, which occurred on July 11, 2025, involved extreme violence. A DNA match led to the arrest of the suspect, Muhammad Huzaif — a neighbor of the victim — who has confessed during interrogation, according to officials.