Pakistan : Saturday witnessed the largest deportation of Afghans via the Torkham border crossing here since April 1, with over 750 refugees, including men, women and children, being sent to their country after arrests in Islamabad and Punjab.
Officials at the transit centre in Landi Kotal told Dawn that 777 Afghan nationals were handed over to the Khyber police at the Karkhano Market checkpost.
They added that the refugees were first taken to the transit centre for registration at the Nadra desk and then shifted to the Torkham border for completion of deportation process.
