KARACHI: DIG Traffic Police Karachi Peer Muhammad Shah, while responding to concerns expressed over issuance of exorbitantly high e-challans being issued to citizens, said, “Change is impossible without deterrence.”

Exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Monday, DIG Traffic highlighted how the e-challan system, enhanced surveillance, and stricter enforcement are gradually transforming Karachi’s traffic landscape and reducing fatal accidents across the city.

President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President KCCI Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhani, Chairman Law & Order Subcommittee Akram Rana, Chief Police Chamber Liaison Committee (PCLC) Hafeez Aziz, Former Presidents Younus Muhammad Bashir, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, KCCI Executive Committee Members and others attended the meeting.

DIG Peer Muhammad Shah emphasized that traffic disorder and undisciplined driving habits have deeply penetrated society over the years. Eliminating these habits, he stressed, will require sustained effort and strict enforcement. Sharing statistics, he revealed that before the implementation of the e-challan system, Karachi recorded an average of three deaths per day due to road accidents. With the introduction of digital enforcement, the average has dropped to two fatalities per day, while only 46 traffic-related deaths were reported last month, a notable improvement that reflects the system’s effectiveness.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Rehan Hanif presenting crest to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah during his visit to KCCI on Monday. Senior Vice President KCCI Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhani, PCLC Chief Hafeez Aziz, Chairman Law and Order Committee Akram Rana and others are also seen in the picture.

He explained that in developed countries, traffic fines are determined based on the nature of the violation rather than the violator’s financial capacity. In line with global practices, the government has now allowed complete waiver of fines for first-time offenders. Citizens may visit any of the eleven facilitation centers to have their first fine waived through a seamless digital procedure. Reducing fine amounts, he noted, would be unfair to law-abiding citizens and would weaken the deterrent effect essential for reform.

Commenting on speed regulations, he clarified that Shahrah-e-Faisal is not a motorway and therefore cannot permit speeds exceeding 60 km/h. He reiterated that fear of consequences is necessary for compliance: “If there is no fear of the system, how will change come?” He added that efforts are underway to enhance road sense among citizens through increased awareness and consistent enforcement.

DIG Peer Muhammad Shah warned that concealing number plates will now lead to FIR registration, noting that an extensive network of cameras has already been installed on Shahrah-e-Faisal, creating a highly monitored corridor. He further announced that starting December, motorcycles will be strictly required to travel within dedicated bike lanes on Shahrah-e-Faisal to improve safety and regulate traffic flow.

He clarified that enforcement will apply uniformly and that non-standard or decorative number plates will be fined. All seven excise departments across the country were now being interconnected, which would significantly improve coordination in tracking violations and vehicle data. Under the new points-based enforcement system, each citizen is allotted a set number of points; once exhausted, penalties will escalate in a phased manner.

He emphasized the need to activate the Traffic Engineering Bureau for timely installation and maintenance of traffic signals. He highlighted that accidents involving dumpers increase during winter due to rubber-based tires. To address this, four new fitness centers are being established in Karachi, where the fitness and licensing of dumpers will be checked on a priority basis. Furthermore, no dumper will be permitted on the roads unless equipped with an approved tracking system.

Vice Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Javed Bilwani, who joined the meeting via Zoom, highlighted the urgent need to reform Karachi’s traffic signal management system. He emphasized that the responsibility for maintaining traffic signals should no longer rest with KDA and must instead be transferred to a more competent and specialized department capable of ensuring efficient operations.

He pointed out that the existing infrastructure is grossly inadequate, as only 39 traffic signals across Karachi are currently functional, out of a total of 89 traffic signal all over the city. He added that a city of Karachi’s size and population ideally require around 1,200 traffic signals, yet only 89 signals are installed, reflecting serious planning and governance gaps that demand immediate correction.

Commenting on the e-challan mechanism, Javed Bilwani reiterated that its fundamental purpose is to promote strict compliance with traffic laws. However, he raised concerns regarding uniform enforcement, questioning how vehicles from other provinces entering Karachi would be fined if challans are being issued specifically for Ajrak-style number plates.

He further suggested that the driver penalty point system must be made fully effective. Points should be consistently deducted for every violation, and once a driver’s points fall below a defined threshold, the individual’s license should be suspended for six months to establish a genuine deterrent and promote responsible driving behavior.

President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while raising pertinent questions regarding road safety, particularly focused on accidents involving dumpers and tankers. He inquired about the effectiveness of the fitness checking and tracking systems currently in place for these heavy vehicles in addition to highlighting the importance of stringent monitoring to prevent accidents.

President KCCI acknowledged that significant improvements have been achieved in Karachi’s traffic system, stating that order has gradually been restored in the city’s previously chaotic traffic environment. He further noted that the pervasive VIP culture has also been curtailed, contributing to more disciplined road behavior.

He was of the opinion that e-challan system is a fine and not a tax, hence, KCCI cannot oppose it. He assured that the Chamber will not interfere with the proper implementation of the e-challan system, which is designed solely to encourage compliance with traffic regulations.

However, he pointed out that the traffic signal system and zebra crossings across Karachi remain inadequate, and that signage for traffic rules and speed limits is often unclear or poorly maintained. He also stressed that issues such as road encroachments persist and must be addressed. He also underlined the need to resolve these broader urban traffic challenges alongside the enforcement of fines to ensure a safe and orderly city traffic environment.