Lahore, November 12th, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand and a global leader in consumer electronics, steps forward with an innovation that brings a much-needed breath of fresh air to homes nationwide amid rising smog and indoor air pollution. With TCL c, the latest in TCL’s cutting-edge air conditioning range, which not only cools but also purifies, refreshes, and revitalizes indoor environments.

With the FreshIN Technology and Liftable Fresh Air Inlet, this next-generation AC introduces purified outdoor air and an oxygen boost directly into your living space, significantly improving indoor air quality beyond the limits of conventional air conditioners. In cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Faisalabad, where smog and particulate matter continue to rise, this feature ensures your family breathes cleaner, fresher air even when windows remain shut.

At its core, the QuadruPuri Multi-Layer Filtration System removes harmful pollutants, including PM2.5 particles, bacteria, and unpleasant odors, while its Visible Air Quality Display provides users with real-time information about the air they breathe. This transparency not only builds trust but empowers households to take active control of their indoor air quality, a pressing concern in the current smog season.

The TCL FreshIN 3.0 also offers Ultra-Quiet Operation (as low as 16 dB) and a Gentle Breeze Mode, ensuring a peaceful cooling experience ideal for bedrooms and study areas. With Smart Connectivity and Voice Control compatibility through the TCL Home App, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, users can enjoy full control and convenience at their fingertips.

Built for Pakistan’s diverse climate, the FreshIN 3.0 performs reliably even in extreme heat up to 66°C and cold as low as -25°C, ensuring comfort and clean air year-round.

Commenting on the relevance of this innovation, Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, stated: “As Pakistan faces rising air pollution and prolonged smog conditions, TCL is proud to offer a real solution that promotes both comfort and wellness. The FreshIN 3.0 is more than an air conditioner; it’s a step toward cleaner living and healthier homes. With this innovation, TCL continues its mission to enhance life through technology that truly cares.”

The TCL FreshIN 3.0 is available across Pakistan in inverter wall-mounted and floor-standing options, starting from PKR 184,900, through TCL flagship stores, authorized retailers, and online at www.tclpakistan.com.