Authorities in Uttar Pradesh, India, have announced an extension of winter vacations for schools up to class 8 due to the intensifying cold wave in the region.

In Agra and Mathura, all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed until January 14, while in the state capital Lucknow, schools will stay closed until January 11. The closure orders apply to both Hindi and English medium schools recognized by CBSE, ICSE, and other boards in these districts.

However, the extension does not affect schools for classes 9 to 12, which will reopen as scheduled. School managements have been instructed to ensure that students remain protected from the cold, with district magistrates tasked with ensuring students are seated inside classrooms.

The cold wave, exacerbated by winds from North India, has led to dense fog across the region, with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting continued cold conditions for the next few days.