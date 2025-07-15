Advertisements

RAWALPINDI – The National Savings Centre has announced the top winners of the Rs750 prize bond draw held in July 2025. The draw took place at 10:00 AM, and while full results are yet to be released, the first and second prize winners have been revealed.

The first prize of Rs1,500,000 has been awarded to the holder of prize bond number 953346.

The second prize, worth Rs500,000 each, has been claimed by the holders of bond numbers 294897, 651248, and 965105.

Additionally, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification announcing revised tax rates on prize bond winnings. As per the new rates, filers will be charged a 15% withholding tax, while non-filers will face a 30% deduction on their winnings.

The complete list of winners for the Rs750 prize bond draw will be made public shortly.