BY : Muhammad Omar Iftikhar

" Wings of Brotherhood" by Badrul Hassan Khan is a deeply personal memoir and military history. From his cadet days in 1953 to commanding PAF Base Faisal in 1971, Khan captures the human side of life in uniform. His poignant account spans decades in the Pakistan Air Force, from early Tiger Moth biplane flights to sophisticated F-16 jets. Born from bedtime stories shared with his son, the memoir highlights nostalgic flying experiences, rigorous training, and vivid recollections from his time at JSPCTS in Quetta, starting with his 1953

entry into the Royal Pakistan Air Force. The author's ISI tenure in early 1970s Karachi was far from routine. Tasked with monitoring political dissidents and foreign intelligence, his team tapped phones and surveilled Soviet and Indian consulate staff as Pakistan's stability fractured.

The 1965 war wasn't just about air power; it was a trial by fire. As a new fighter pilot, the author faced missions with limited intelligence and flawed strategy. He identifies the true adversaries as internal: overconfident leaders, intelligence failures, and poor contingency planning. Squadron camaraderie was crucial amidst the chaos.

By 1971, a mood of quiet resignation replaced valor. As a senior officer, the author witnessed East Pakistan's collapse, its pleas for aid ignored by political paralysis. He recounts intelligence reports that never reached decision-makers, a widening disconnect from reality, and junior officers seeking clarity. The war, he argues, was lost in boardrooms and through willful blindness, not just in the skies.

These experiences, marked by camaraderie and loss, instilled humility and grit, portraying a pilot's life beyond combat. He candidly reflects on leadership missteps with an honest commitment to truth. A standout chapter details his secondment to Bahrain, where he was crucial in establishing the B ahrain Defence Force Air Wing, showcasing his expertise. His deep admiration for principled leaders like Air Marshal Noor Khan underscores the value of integrity. The author's personal tributes elevate the narrative, honoring his wife as his "true copilot" and gently urging his sons to forge their own paths, beautifully blending professional pride with profound familial love.

This memoir transcends a simple military record, revealing personal struggles and triumphs: the grief of losing comrades, the joy of family, and the weight of leadership. Written at 89, and inspired by his son, it balances technical details with heartfelt tributes to his wife and sons.

"Wings of Brotherhood" is a compelling read for aviation enthusiasts, military historians, and those inspired by duty, legacy, and commitment. Khan's final salute, penned with clarity and passion, ensures his experiences endure as a beacon for future generations, celebrating service and honor. It offers a nostalgic glimpse into 1950s PAF life and is available globally on Amazon, and in Pakistan from Daastan.

The writer is a columnist, an author and a bibliophile.

