Despite a continuous decline in global oil prices, the Pakistani government has not passed on the benefits to consumers in recent months, opting instead to raise local fuel prices.

As of July 2025, petrol is priced at Rs. 272.15 per liter, while high-speed diesel stands at Rs. 284.35 per liter. On July 16, the government further increased petrol prices by Rs. 5.36 per liter and diesel by Rs. 11.37 per liter for a two-week period.

However, with international oil prices falling significantly — Brent crude averaging $68 per barrel and WTI at $65 per barrel in July — there are growing expectations that the federal government may finally reduce petroleum prices starting August 1.

According to reports, a reduction of Rs. 6.82 per liter in petrol (Motor Spirit) and Rs. 1.68 per liter in High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is anticipated. This adjustment would come as a much-needed relief for consumers after successive price hikes over recent months.