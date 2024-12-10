Lahore could soon be home to its first floating restaurant, as speculation grows around a new development project along the Lahore Canal near Harbanspura.

Sources indicate that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has potentially allocated Rs. 350 million for this ambitious initiative, which may feature a floating dining boat along with other recreational amenities.

If the plans come to fruition, the project could also include cafes, seating areas, and designated play zones for children, transforming the canal into a leisure hub for families and tourists. In addition, there are talks of revitalizing a nearby underused picnic site to further enhance the canal area.

The PHA’s engineering team is reportedly working on a comprehensive development plan, aimed at revitalizing the space and creating an attractive destination for relaxation.

While the specifics remain unconfirmed, locals have expressed growing excitement at the potential addition of a floating restaurant, with many eager for a unique dining experience amidst the picturesque views of the canal.

Though still speculative, if the project moves forward, it could mark a significant addition to Lahore’s leisure and dining scene.