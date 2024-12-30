The federal government is set to announce adjustments to petroleum prices on December 31, with expectations of price increases for diesel and kerosene oil, while petrol prices are likely to remain unchanged.

Sources from the Petroleum Division have indicated that diesel prices could rise by over Rs4 per litre, and kerosene oil may see an increase of Rs1 per litre. However, petrol prices are expected to remain stable for now.

The official announcement regarding these changes is scheduled for New Year’s Eve, with the Finance Minister consulting the Prime Minister before finalizing any adjustments.

A source mentioned that while there is a possibility of a petrol price revision, clarity will only come once the official notification is released.

These anticipated changes are part of the government’s regular review of fuel prices, which are influenced by global market trends and domestic economic conditions.

In the previous price revision on December 15, the government had kept petrol prices at Rs252.10 per litre, while reducing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs3.05 to Rs255.38 per litre. Additionally, kerosene and light diesel prices were also reduced—kerosene now priced at Rs161.66 per litre (down by Rs3.32), and light diesel at Rs148.95 per litre (a decrease of Rs2.78).