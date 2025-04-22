Pakistani TikTok star Mr. Patlo was reportedly detained at Dubai International Airport, though official confirmation from authorities is still pending. The arrest has triggered a wave of online speculation, with many linking the incident to AI-generated content allegedly created and circulated by some of his fans.

Mr. Patlo was on his way to Doha, Qatar, for an influencer event organized by Mate, a rising Pakistani social media platform. The event included well-known digital personalities, including Rajab Butt, who had invited Mr. Patlo to join.

Alleged Reason Behind the Arrest

According to unverified reports, the controversy stems from digitally altered videos made by fans of Mr. Patlo. These AI-generated clips allegedly targeted a female influencer and her family, believed to be based in Dubai. Speculation suggests that a formal complaint by the affected party may have led to his reported detention.

Rajab Butt Speaks Out

In a video statement, Rajab Butt condemned the behavior of those behind the manipulated videos and expressed frustration over the consequences now being faced by Mr. Patlo.

“You made AI videos involving someone’s sister or daughter—and now Patlo is paying the price,” he said.

Rajab shared how Mr. Patlo hesitated at first to travel due to logistical concerns but eventually agreed to attend. Remaining hopeful, Rajab added:

“InshaAllah, he’ll be out tomorrow. I believe everything will be fine.”

As of now, the situation remains fluid, and more clarity is expected once official details emerge.