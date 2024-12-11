LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned the use of mobile phones by teachers and students in both government and private schools across the province from Tuesday.

The Punjab School Education Department decided following the complaints about wastage of time because of the schoolteachers’ habit of frequently using mobile phones.

A senior official said the use of the phones to record videos and share them on social media by students and teachers was causing more serious problems.

The government has also instructed the teachers to wear coat, proper shoes, and watch during school hours. The school department has sent 20 instructions to the chief executive officers of all district education authorities.

The official said the guidelines had been prepared by the education ministry to ensure discipline and welfare of students. He said all teachers would deposit their phones in the administration offices.

The phones will be confiscated and departmental action taken in case of violation of the ban. The teachers and students were instructed to display school badges and cards.