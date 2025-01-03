A 19-year-old social media influencer, Ankur Nath from Nawagarh, Chhattisgarh, tragically died by suicide while live-streaming on Instagram.

The incident, which took place Thursday in Janjgir Champa district, was witnessed by at least 21 followers who were unable to intervene.

The police were alerted at 10:30 p.m. by Park Hospital about the discovery of her body, as reported by ANI. Simran Singh’s body was subsequently handed over to her family. According to Gurgaon police, no case has been filed in connection with the incident.

ASI Pradeep Kumar of Sadar Police Station, Gurugram, said, “Based on a written complaint from the family, action was taken, and a post-mortem was carried out on Thursday morning. The body has been returned to the family. No case has been registered.”

Who was Simran Singh?

Simran Singh, a radio jockey and Instagram influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, also died by suicide on Wednesday evening at her rented apartment in Sector 47, Gurugram. No suicide note was found, and her family did not file any complaints. According to her family, Simran had been struggling with personal issues for some time, which led her to take this tragic step. Following a complaint from her family, action was taken, and a post-mortem was conducted Thursday morning.