Karachi – July 8, 2025: A deeply disturbing discovery was made in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6, where the month-old decomposed body of a woman was recovered from an apartment near Lane No. 5, Ittehad Commercial, according to Chhipa rescue sources.

The deceased was identified as Humaira Asghar Ali, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old. Chhipa rescue workers transported her remains to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem and legal procedures.

Woman Lived Alone for Years

According to police reports, Humaira had been living alone in the rented apartment since 2018. She reportedly ceased paying rent in 2024, prompting the property owner to file a complaint with the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) over outstanding dues.

On Monday, during a court-ordered visit by a bailiff, her decomposed body was found inside the flat, leading to immediate involvement of rescue and law enforcement agencies.

Cause of Death Under Investigation

While initial findings suggest the death may have been due to natural causes, authorities are awaiting the postmortem report for confirmation. Police say no signs of forced entry or foul play have been observed so far, but a full investigation remains underway.

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Little is known about the victim’s background. Her Instagram profile describes her as a model and actor, though it contains minimal personal information. With no immediate family members coming forward, police are working to trace relatives and gather more details about her life and circumstances leading up to her death.