Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

Mahmoud Khalil is a Palestinian activist and former graduate student at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). Born in Syria in 1995, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the Lebanese American University before pursuing graduate studies at Columbia. Khalil has been a prominent figure in pro-Palestinian activism on campus, leading demonstrations advocating for Palestinian rights and criticizing Israeli policies.

Recent Developments

On March 9, 2025, Khalil was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at his university-owned residence in New York City. Despite holding a U.S. permanent residency green card and being married to a U.S. citizen who is eight months pregnant, authorities detained him on allegations of leading activities aligned with Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

This arrest is part of President Donald Trump’s intensified efforts to crack down on anti-Israel activism, particularly targeting foreign nationals involved in such protests. The administration has also revoked approximately $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University, citing the institution’s alleged failure to protect Jewish students from harassment.

Reactions

Civil rights organizations, including the New York Civil Liberties Union, have condemned Khalil’s detention, viewing it as a violation of free speech and an abuse of immigration law. They argue that the arrest sets a concerning precedent for the treatment of activists in the United States.

Khalil’s legal representatives are challenging the arrest, emphasizing his lawful permanent resident status and his right to engage in peaceful protest. The situation has sparked a broader debate about the balance between national security measures and the protection of civil liberties.

Conclusion

Mahmoud Khalil’s case highlights the escalating tensions surrounding campus activism, immigration enforcement, and free speech rights in the United States. As legal proceedings unfold, his situation remains a focal point for discussions on civil liberties and governmental authority.