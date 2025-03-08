Kashan Adnan is a 13-year-old tech prodigy from Orangi Town, Karachi, who has made headlines for his extraordinary achievements in artificial intelligence (AI) and software development.

After completing an AI and chatbot development course from Saylani Welfare, he quickly established himself as a skilled professional in the field. Additionally, he pursued courses in web and mobile app development, further expanding his expertise.

Kashan’s journey into AI has not only brought him financial success, earning Rs 500,000 per month, but also allowed him to mentor and teach over 100 students, helping others develop their skills.

He is the founder of Aghaz Tech, a startup that provides AI-based solutions and software development services to international clients.

His success story has been widely covered in Pakistani media, with his recent appearance on ARY Digital’s “Shaan-e-Ramazan” program, where he shared his inspiring journey.

Kashan Adnan’s achievements highlight the potential of Pakistan’s youth in the tech industry, demonstrating how young minds can leverage technology to create opportunities, businesses, and a positive impact at an early age.