Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has once again become the focus of controversy after reports surfaced of another explicit video being leaked online.

The leaked footage, which some social media users claim shows Minahil in compromising situations, has reignited discussions about privacy and the ethics of online exposure. Minahil, who gained fame through her creative TikTok content, has millions of followers across various platforms.

This isn’t the first time Minahil has faced such a scandal. A similar incident last October led her to step away from social media temporarily after a private video was leaked. The situation sparked widespread scrutiny and ethical debates surrounding the sharing of such content.

In the wake of these leaks, Minahil publicly expressed her disappointment on Instagram and briefly left social media. However, she returned a few months later after the public backlash began to ease.

The latest leak has once again divided public opinion. While some criticize the invasion of her privacy, others speculate that the controversy may be a calculated publicity stunt.

At present, no individual or account has claimed responsibility for leaking the videos, though reports suggest they were originally shared in WhatsApp and Telegram groups before spreading across other platforms.