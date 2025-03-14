Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend, revealing that they have been together for the past 18 months. The announcement came during an informal gathering in Mumbai, just ahead of his 60th birthday.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

According to Indian media, Gauri Spratt has a six-year-old son and has primarily lived in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai. She comes from a Tamilian-Irish background and belongs to a distinguished family—her grandfather was a freedom fighter.

Her mother, Rita Spratt, previously owned a salon in Bengaluru, and Gauri has continued this legacy by managing a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She studied fashion styling and photography at the University of the Arts, London, after completing her schooling at Blue Mountain School. Notably, Gauri is not much of a Bollywood fan.

Aamir Khan’s Personal & Professional Life

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, with whom he maintains a cordial relationship. On the work front, he is set to release Sitaare Zameen Par in June, a thematic sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Additionally, he is producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.