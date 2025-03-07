Karachi, March 7: While speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted in honor of journalists by Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always maintained excellent working relations with journalists. As in previous years, an Iftar party has been arranged this year as well at the Karachi Press Club to honor journalists.

He announced that, like before, more plots will be allocated for journalists, some media houses for not paying their workers’ salaries despite receiving advertisements worth millions of rupees. He assured that the government would prioritize ensuring that these workers receive their due salaries. He reaffirmed his commitment to standing by journalists in difficult times and always fighting for their rights.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also mentioned that journalist organizations raise important issues, and he remains in contact with PFUJ, KUJ, and parliamentary reporters, if any institution fails to pay its employees, its business operations could be halted.

Speaking about the founder of PTI, he said, “We pray that he gets out of jail and that Allah grants him wisdom so that he stops conspiring against Pakistan.”

Regarding canals, he clarified the PPP’s stance, stating that they are opposed to additional canals on the Indus River. He said that Sindh had taken the same position in IRSA and that the Chief Minister has written to convene a CCI meeting. Journalists had also said to Ahsan Iqbal that the CCI meeting sould be held soon.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further announced that the operational hours of the People’s Bus Service would be extended after the 15th of Ramadan, allowing buses to run late into the night. He emphasized the need for media accountability, urging media outlets to avoid spreading false news, as a free and responsible media strengthens democracy. He also stated that MQM is part of the federal government and has the right to receive ministerial positions.