Riyadh : During Ramadan, at Iftar time, many Muslims break their fast with a sweet and flavorful dried date, which has been a favorite in the Middle East for centuries. During the 29 or 30 days of Ramadan, believing and able-bodied Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset in order to increase piety. Breaking the fast with dates and water holds a special place in Islamic teachings, and is mentioned in the Quran for its nutritional value. Dates contain important vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and are rich in antioxidants. Due to its high content of natural sweetness (fructose), dates are also considered an excellent source of energy after a long fast. Date palm cultivation has been going on for thousands of years, and among male and female date palm trees, only female trees bear fruit. A mature date palm tree can produce 100 kilograms (about 10,000 dates) during each harvest. Date palm trees mostly produce well in areas with hot and long summers, with their production increasing especially in the Middle East and adjacent regions. Egypt is the largest producer of dates in the world, providing 18% of global production. Saudi Arabia is in second place, producing 17% of the world’s dates, while Algeria is in third place, providing 13% of global production. Israel is also among the world’s largest date exporters, exporting $330 million worth of Madjool dates in 2022. However, following the martyrdom of more than 61,000 Palestinians in Israel’s attack on Gaza, several groups have called for a boycott of Israeli products.