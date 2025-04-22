With 1923 having wrapped up its intense run on April 13, 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Yellowstone saga: a new prequel reportedly titled “1944.”

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone universe has already explored the Dutton family’s origins through 1883, which followed their westward journey to Montana, and 1923, which depicted their struggles to defend the Yellowstone Ranch. Now, 1944 is expected to pick up the story during World War II, offering a glimpse into how global conflict may have impacted the Dutton legacy in Montana.

Although details remain tightly under wraps, the show is expected to maintain the franchise’s signature mix of family drama and historical backdrop. There’s no official cast yet, but since 1944 is only two decades ahead of 1923, characters like Jack Dutton, Elizabeth, Spencer, and Alexandra could return as older versions of themselves—especially since both Elizabeth and Alexandra were revealed to be pregnant in 1923.

As of now, no release date has been confirmed for 1944, likely because 1923 only recently concluded. However, with Yellowstone’s main series nearing its end, the stage is set for 1944 to continue expanding the Dutton dynasty.