WhatsApp is introducing ads within its “Status” feature, aiming to create new revenue streams and offer businesses greater visibility. According to international reports, the messaging platform is testing this feature as part of its latest Android beta update.

The update, version 2.25.21.11, includes two key additions: Status Ads and Promoted Channels, both designed to support businesses and content creators in expanding their audience. Currently, these features are only available to a limited group of Android beta testers, as confirmed by WABetaInfo.

Status Ads work similarly to Instagram Stories ads, allowing business accounts to display sponsored content within users’ Status feeds. These ads will appear between regular status updates from friends and family and will be clearly marked as “Sponsored” to differentiate them from personal content.

Importantly, users will retain control by being able to block specific advertisers, preventing their ads from showing up in the future. This move marks WhatsApp’s latest effort to monetize its platform while providing tools for businesses to engage with a wider audience.