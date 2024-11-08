Philippines : The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Commercial Section in Manila, organised a successful webinar focusing on Pakistan’s maize export potential in the Philippines.

The session was formally opened by Mr. Athar Khokhar, DG Agro and Food, who warmly welcomed all participants. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi; Ambassador of Pakistan in Philippines shared his thoughts on this promising export avenue and commended the efforts of TDAP and the Commercial Section Manila. Mr. Muzammil Rauf Chappal, Founder of the Cereals Association of Pakistan, also shared his perspective, highlighting the export potential of Pakistani maize.

The Trade and Investment Counselor in Manila, Ms. Fareeha Khan, presented detailed insights into the maize export landscape, showcasing data that revealed the rising popularity of Pakistani maize in the Philippines.

The webinar was well-attended by leading maize exporters (with over 40 participants )engaging in a meaningful dialogue. Ms.Khan addressed questions from participants, enhancing understanding of the opportunities and steps ahead.