PAKISTAN : On the 24th years anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks, Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) remember and honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the tragic World Trade Center events of September 11, 2001 and celebrates the men and women who served after the attack. September 11 , in solidarity with our American People. Ambassador Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui said

This September 11 the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (#ICPH) ,the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan ( #IRFPakistan , #IRFRoundtablePakistan) and Albaraka Welfare Trust International #AlbarakaTrust join individuals, communities, and nations around the world in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. He said

Co-Chair Pakistan, International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan ( IRF Pakistan) said that we pay tribute to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, of which five were French and others, and to those who risked their own lives to save others. Our heart, thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives loved ones 24th years ago today and show solidarity with our friends.

Chairman, Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and Co-Chair Pakistan, International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan ( IRF Pakistan) Ambassador Imam Allama Ahsan Siddiqui said that we will never forget twenty-fore years ago: the fear, the uncertainty, the sadness. Today and every day, we must commit to nonviolent action defending freedom, democracy, and human rights as a direct antidote to autocracy, terrorism, and extremism that festers hate and violence. Words do no justice to describe the experience of that day.