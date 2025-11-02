Karachi (November 2, 2025) – Chairman of Karachi Vocational Training Center (KVTC), Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, has said that as long as he lives, he will continue striving to make special children successful individuals. He urged the federal and provincial governments to remove all obstacles faced by such institutions. He praised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for always giving special importance to children with disabilities and for directing the concerned departments to resolve all KVTC-related issues on a priority basis.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan expressed these views while congratulating eight students of KVTC who represented Pakistan in the Open World Budo Martial Arts Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and won six gold medals and two silver medals. He was accompanied by KVTC Governing Body members Nadeem Khan and Qaiser Alam.

Advertisements

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan further said that public-private partnership is extremely important in welfare work. The government is doing its part, while the private sector is making remarkable contributions to social welfare. KVTC has earned a distinguished place in vocational training, and Sindh is the only province in Pakistan that has achieved such excellence in the education, training, and vocational development of special children through KVTC.

He added that KVTC is no longer just a school—it has become a brand whose reputation is now being recognized internationally. He urged the concerned government departments to remove all obstacles in the establishment of the new center for special children in Surjani Town and to release the necessary funds for its completion.

On the occasion, Nadeem Khan said that the success of KVTC’s students in winning gold and silver medals at the Open World Budo Martial Arts Cup in Azerbaijan is not just about medals—it is a victory of talent over stereotypes. He thanked the Sindh government, especially Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for their exceptional support.

He also congratulated the gold and silver medal winners—Saleh Muhammad, Tajammul Hussain, Mubashir Shakir, Faraz Khan, Harish Abdul Samad, Haseeb Asif, and Shujaat Mukhtar—as well as their coach Amir Shahab and his team for their outstanding performance.