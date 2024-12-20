Karachi : Karachi: The excitement for the Karachi Arts Council elections 2025-26 has reached its peak. According to a survey report, the contest seems to be one-sided and the victory of Ahmed Shah’s panel seems certain this time as well.

Ahmed Shah Ejaz Farooqi panel has already been supported by various political, social and cultural organizations including Karachi Chamber of Commerce, businessmen’s community, art industry, Karachi Press Club, Karachi Club, Karachi Gymkhana, High Court Bar, Karachi Bar, journalist community. has been announced.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah says that we have won, we will celebrate Thanksgiving Day after the election. Provincial Minister of Culture Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah says about President Arts Council that Shah Sahib is not only an ambassador of culture but also an ambassador of Pakistan.

According to Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Ahmed Shah had the passion to move forward from his student days, I used to think that Ahmed Shah would do something and he did.

Well-known business leader Zubair Motiwala said that Ahmed Shah has created a world record by organizing the World Culture Festival. We support Ahmed Shah on behalf of the business community.