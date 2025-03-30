Karachi : On behalf of the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) , we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Javed Jabbar on being conferred the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. His remarkable contributions to media, advertising, and public service have been instrumental in shaping the industry, and this honour is a well-deserved recognition of his lifelong dedication.

In celebration of this esteemed achievement, we kindly request your esteemed publication to graciously publish a complimentary congratulatory advertisement in your newspaper. This acknowledgment will serve as a tribute to Mr. Jabbar’s exceptional services and inspire professionals across the industry.

We would be grateful for your support in honouring this distinguished individual through your platform. Kindly let us know at your earliest convenience regarding the possibility of accommodating this request. The advertisement material can be download as per your required format and specifications by below link.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to your positive response.