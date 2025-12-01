Karachi: On the auspicious occasion of the United Arab Emirates National Day, the Pakistan-UAE Business Council (PUBC) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) extends its warmest felicitations to the leadership, government and resilient people of the UAE. This day marks the remarkable progress of the ‘Spirit of the Union’ – a journey of visionary statecraft, economic transformation and diplomatic brilliance.

Diwan Fakhruddin, Chairman of the FPCCI Pakistan-UAE Business Council, underscored the deep, multifaceted ties between Pakistan and the UAE. “The relationship between our two nations is transcending its historically fraternal bonds and is solidifying into a sophisticated, mutually beneficial economic partnership. The UAE’s ascendancy as a global hub for finance, trade, and innovation – an achievement celebrated on this National Day – serves as an inspiration and a model for the region.”

Diwan Fakhruddin highlighted that the UAE remains Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surging to new heights. He stressed the importance of sustained policy momentum to realize the full potential of this relationship, particularly urging concerted efforts to diversify Pakistan’s exports into the Emirati market, focusing on value-added textiles, specialized agricultural products, and IT/ITeS services. The strategic alignment through recent high-level investment mechanisms underscores a shared future of prosperity.

The Chairman took a special moment to commend the exemplary diplomatic efforts of the UAE Consulate in Karachi. “On this special day, I must personally recognize the exceptional services and profound dedication of His Excellency Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi. His proactive engagement with Pakistan’s business community has been instrumental in strengthening commercial and people-to-people linkages. The Consul General’s efforts in facilitating visa processes, promoting B2B interaction, and acting as a true bridge between our economies are a vital contribution to our bilateral success. His work embodies the very best of diplomatic facilitation.”

The FPCCI Pakistan-UAE Business Council reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working hand-in-hand with the UAE authorities to foster strategic investment by accelerating the implementation of major Emirati-led investment projects in Pakistan, ensuring regulatory continuity and ease of doing business.

Diwan Fakhruddin emphasized on enhancing trade parity and actively working towards balancing bilateral trade through targeted export promotion initiatives. He also stressed upon the need to strengthening people-to-people ties and supporting the vital 1.8 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE – whose remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic stability.