Karachi, Pakistan – Waterverse, the innovative brand led by Hamid Ismail (Mr.Cocomo), geared up to host an unforgettable screening of the much-awaited Pakistanvs. India match for the Champions Trophy 2025. On February 23, 2025, this excitingevent took place across 14 locations in Karachi, bringing together cricket fans,

influencers, media personalities, and even some of Pakistan’s most beloved cricketers,including Fawad Alam and Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team captain Sana Fatima.

This marks the second time Mr. Cocomo has organized such a large-scale screening,and this year’s event was even bigger and better. With the goal of spreading joy,positivity, and unity, Waterverse created a community-driven atmosphere where fans could come together to celebrate their love for cricket. The event not only featured the thrilling match but also included appearances by prominent cricketers, influencers, and media personalities, making it a must-attend occasion for sports enthusiasts.

A Message from Hamid Ismail (Mr. Cocomo): "At Waterverse, our mission is to set a global standard for affordable, high-quality drinking water while bringing happiness and joy to communities. This screening event is

a reflection of that vision – it’s about more than just cricket; it’s about creating moments of unity, celebration, and shared experiences. We believe in the power of bringing people together, and through initiatives like this, we aim to spread positivity and strengthen the bonds within our community." Event Highlights: Special Appearances: Cricketing stars Fawad Alam and Sana Fatima were part of the event, adding to the excitement and connecting with fans.

? 14 Locations: The screening was held at 14 different spots across Karachi,ensuring accessibility for fans from all corners of the city.

? Community Spirit: This initiative aimed to foster unity and joy, bringing together friends, families, and cricket lovers to create lasting memories.

Screening Locations:

1. 36/B Park – Landhi

2. Dua Chowrangi

3. Boat Basin

4. Sindhi Muslim

5. Sharfabad – Waterverse Plant

6. 4 Minar Chowrangi

7. Dhoraji Chowrangi

8. 5 Star Chowrangi

9. Dhamtal Ayesha Manzil

10. Gulshan Metro Soccer Ground

11. Shanti Nagar

12. Gulshan Disco Bakery

13. Shah Faisal – Shama Road

14. Munawar Chowrangi – Johar