Pakistan actor and TV host Mishi Khan recently made the headlines after she fell from a sofa during a live show while she was taking a selfie.

The video, which went viral on social media after Mishi uploaded it on her Instagram, attracted attention, with many fans and supporters expressing concern.

Mishi, who hosts a morning show, was sitting on a sofa and trying to take a selfie when she lost her balance and fell on the floor.

As soon as she falls, the person sitting with her comes for her help to assist her get back on her feet. Mishi then gets up while laughing hysterically.

The actor then asked the staff not to rush her and then continued taking selfie with the guest at her show.

While many of her supporters expressed concern about the actor, others said that the video was scripted.