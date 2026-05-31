Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has shared details of his Hajj experience, including the challenges he faced while managing diabetes during the pilgrimage.

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Wasim Akram performed Hajj this year alongside former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and TV presenter Fakhr-e-Alam.

Managing diabetes during Hajj

In a video shared on Instagram, Fakhr-e-Alam asked Wasim Akram about the difficulties he encountered as a diabetic during Hajj.

Responding to the question, Akram said he brought frozen insulin with him, which remained effective for up to 24 hours.

He added that managing his condition was not a major issue during the pilgrimage.

‘Hajj was not difficult’

Wasim Akram said he did not find Hajj difficult because pilgrims come with a focus on worship and spiritual devotion.

He emphasized that performing Hajj is an important religious obligation for every Muslim who is able to undertake the journey.

Fans seeking photos proved more tiring

The cricket icon joked that taking photographs with admirers was more exhausting than the pilgrimage itself.

He recalled that after completing prayers in Mina, several people were waiting to take pictures with him.

Akram apologized humorously and said the attention reflected the love and affection people have shown him over the years.

A memorable spiritual experience

Wasim Akram described Hajj as a wonderful and unforgettable experience.

He also revealed that he prayed for everyone during the pilgrimage and expressed gratitude for being able to perform the sacred journey.

Main Point

Wasim Akram said managing diabetes during Hajj was not difficult, adding that the most tiring part of the journey was taking photos with fans, while describing the pilgrimage as a memorable spiritual experience.