Karachi, Pakistan : Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, District Chair of Rotary International 3271’s Peace Committee 2025-26, expressed concern over the poor situation of peace in Gaza, Ukraine and Occupied Kashmir. He said that wars do not solve any problem. The problems of war-torn countries need to be resolved through negotiations in order to ensure peace in the region. At this time, the world is suffering from conflicts, suffering and unrest. Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that the priority mission of Rotary International is peace and conflict resolution. All international organizations should play their important role in preventing ongoing wars around the world. The elderly are being targeted and injured and killed, while mosques, Injured and blocked while mosques, hospitals and schools are also being damaged by bombing.

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that the dialogue should raise the voice for diplomacy and humanitarian aid and send aid for the rehabilitation of the war-affected people so that the victims can also return to life. With unwavering determination, we should raise our voices for peace in the world, especially for our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine, Ukraine and Occupied Kashmir, who have been enduring pain, loss and destruction for a long time, while the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestine is a stain on the conscience of the world. The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in unimaginable destruction, displacement and suffering, while millions of people are homeless, physically disabled and have lost even the sense of love and security. Not presence, but understanding, respect and coexistence is the name of Indian-occupied Kashmir, the right to freedom and peace. The people of Indian-occupied Kashmir have been living in unrest and oppression for decades and are trying to raise their voices for their rights.

It is our collective responsibility to make efforts for the establishment of their basic rights, justice and peace through negotiations and international cooperation. We invite all world leaders, activists and citizens to come together and work tirelessly to build a world free from oppression, war and violence. On this occasion, he prayed for peace and prosperity and love to overcome hatred and also expressed his determination to become the ambassador of peace, the bearer of justice and the torch bearer of a better tomorrow so that humanity can overcome all differences and establish peace in every corner of the world.